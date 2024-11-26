Consumer Alert: The dangers of free Wi-Fi and safer alternatives

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thanksgiving is just days away, and many of you will likely be hitting the airport to fly out to see Grandma. And as you wait for that flight, many of you will undoubtedly be surfing the internet. But think twice before using public Wi-Fi. It’s risky. And some public Wi-Fi poses more risk than others. Public Wi-Fi that requires a password is not as risky as Wi-Fi that does not. But cybersecurity experts say free Wi-Fi is far from free. And the price you pay could be devastating.

“I can’t tell people not to use public Wi-Fi because it really is their choice, but I think it’s also important to know the risk that you face,” said Paul Robinson, a cybersecurity expert and CEO of Tempus Network.

He compares choosing public Wi-Fi to choosing to walk alone at night in a dangerous neighborhood. At any time a knife-wielding mugger could be watching and waiting to attack.

“Over the last several years, Wi-Fi has become a pretty big protocol for attackers to intercept communications – data, things of that nature, to cause some real damage to people’s privacy and information,” said Robinson.

And that’s not all. Thieves can also clone public Wi-Fi and when you join, you’re essentially giving them your data.

While at the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport, I spotted Savannah Williams, a mother traveling home for Thanksgiving with three tiny tykes in tow. She admitted she does use public Wi-Fi as a last resort, and her little ones have their own iPads.

Many folks think public networks pose no danger if you don’t open sites that could expose your information.

“In theory they’re correct,” said Robinson. “My child is watching Disney Plus on their tablet, watching “Jesse,” what could possibly happen? If the criminal wanted to use public Wi-Fi and drop payload onto the device that could be a problem.”

That’s because even though your little Disney kid is just watching Monster’s Inc. for the 400th time, real cyber monsters could be attacking your phone with spyware and malware, allowing them to later steal stuff like your passwords and banking information, or even completely shut down your device.

Business traveler Lynne Bohan is especially careful. She describes her internet use this way: “I actually think of it like a highway, like with exits and cars coming off, trying to navigate the safest route to get to the information that I need,” said Bohan.

It’s a perfect analogy. That’s how Robinson describes a VPN, a Virtual Private Network. He says it’s a safer way to navigate the net.

“It’s a four-lane highway and people are going here. People are going there, and then there’s one lane that gets you to where you want to go that keeps everybody out,” said Robinson.

Your private lane is encrypted. But VPNs cost a nominal monthly fee. Robinson says another good choice is using your cellular data in public spaces and your personal hot spot for your kids’ devices. If you have limited cellular data, a VPN can be a relatively inexpensive choice. Some cost as little as $2 per month.

Click here for Forbes’ recommendations for VPNs.

Click here for PCMag’s test and reviews of VPNs.



All are options to make your stroll through the internet just a little bit safer.