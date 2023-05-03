Consumer Alert: The DMV may need your vision test now or your license will be suspended

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Did you renew your driver’s license during the pandemic? Then you may need to submit a vision test or risk your license being suspended.

If your driver’s license expired between March 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021, the DMV allowed you to renew your license online by self-certifying your vision. But, you have to send your vision test results to the DMV in Albany. If you haven’t, your license could be suspended.

You can take a vision test at a provider approved by the DMV. The provider and the provider will take care of submitting the results to the DMV. You can find a location by clicking here.

You may also visit your local county DMV office and they will give you a vision test there. To find locations and make an appointment, click here.

For more information, click here.

There is a different process for renewing a commercial driver license. You can find that information by clicking here.