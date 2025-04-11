Consumer alert: The Toy Association touts its hot toys for Easter baskets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Easter is not just about egg hunts and frilly frocks anymore. Toymakers are seizing the opportunity to offer new and creative toys for Easter baskets.

“I prefer to put my own basket together because you can really customize it to your own kid’s interest whether they are into battle top action, whether they are into plush toys or you’re looking for some backyard fun with the bubble wands,” said Jennifer Lynch, a Toy Trends Specialist with The Toy Association.

Bubble wands, similar to bubble guns of the past, are now available as bubble bunnies with lights and sound. They come in both blue and pink and include bonus stickers for decoration.

“It’s available in both blue and pink, you can decorate it with the bonus stickers that are included,” Lynch said.

For those who prefer something less cute, the Beyblade X Battle Arena offers a portable stadium that can be folded up and taken to family gatherings.

“You open it up and it’s a portable bey blade stadium,” said Lynch.

Lego enthusiasts can build a bunny, llama, or seal for Easter. Bunny lego set will likely be a big hit with the lego lover. The Hello Kitty line offers bunnies and chicks, while Bluey provides a new twist on the traditional egg hunt by shouting out clues for children and parents.

“And you can actually have her hidden and she’s going to shout out clues to kids and parents about where she’s hiding,” said Lynch.

News10NBC does not endorse any product but provides ideas for busy parents. Visit WHEC.com for names and Amazon links to these toys.

