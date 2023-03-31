Consumer Alert: These are the products you should buy in April, according to Consumer Reports
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Need a new vacuum cleaner? April is the time to buy it, according to Consumer Reports.
It tracks prices and says there are some products that hit their lowest price in April. In springtime, we’re focused on cleaning, and so not surprisingly, many of those products that go on sale are cleaning products.
Here are some of them:
- Vacuum cleaners
- Lawn mowers
- Leaf blowers
- Pressure washers
- Grills
For the full list, click here.