Consumer Alert: Tips to avoid scammers and get the best deals online this holiday season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This Consumer Alert is all about you and your online holiday shopping. There are two common pitfalls this time of year: Falling for online scammers and failing to get the best deal for the best price. I’ve fallen victim to both.

A couple of years ago, I was shopping for an 8-inch Kids’ Kindle for my niece and didn’t get the best deal because I waited, hoping the price would drop more. Weeks later, it was out of stock.

Right now, the same 8-inch Kids’ Kindle is on sale for $64.99, which is 54% off. But before you buy anything on Amazon, you can check the price history on a site called Camel Camel Camel. Simply copy and paste the URL to see the history of the sales price. The regular price is $139.99, and $64.99 is the lowest price Amazon has ever sold this Kindle.

The second shopping mistake to avoid? Scammers. In 2016, I adopted a 6-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl. The only thing my son wanted for Christmas was a pair of Jordans. On Amazon, I found a third-party seller offering the shoes for $40. I later learned the shoes were fake when the red paint began to wear off the fake leather.

Yoav Keren, CEO of BrandShield, warns, “On the well-known marketplaces, it’s much harder to know. You’ll see different sellers, and there will be those that will sell you a fake product. Try to look at the reviews and see if others say there is a problem.”

Reviews are key when shopping online, especially when it’s a third-party seller on sites like Amazon and Walmart. But you want to make sure those reviews are real. I highly recommend downloading a browser extension like Fakespot and ReviewMeta. You can also use price comparison sites like PriceGrabber and Shopzilla.

