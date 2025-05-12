Consumer alert: Trump has paused 145% tariffs on China. Here’s what consumers can expect

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump announced an agreement with China to pause tariffs for 90 days. This move reduces U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China will lower tariffs on American products from 125% to 10%.

Wall Street reacted positively, with all three indices making significant gains. However, experts caution that this enthusiasm may not extend to consumers. That’s because the pause is only temporary. Also tariffs on Chinese goods remain 30%, which is still 20% higher than before.”

Dr. Rita McGrath, a professor at Columbia Business School, weighed in on the impact of these tariffs on consumers.

“Everything from toys to clothing to gadgets to the dongle you plug into your computer [will likely be higher.] A lot of those things have components that come from China even if the finished product doesn’t come from China,” said McGrath.

Consumers have reached out to News10 NBC consumer investigator Deanna Dewberry with concerns about the availability and price of Christmas gifts. Some ask if they should do Christmas shopping now while many stores still have imported products in storage facilities in the U.S.

“If there is a specific thing that you want, and it’s available now and you don’t know if it’s going to be available at Christmas time if the budget isn’t a problem then sure go ahead,” McGrath said. “That’s one less anxiety you have to deal with right? If it’s not a specific thing that you’re after and it’s a little bit fudgeable, then I’d hang onto my money and see where we are by December.”

She warned that the temporary nature of the pause, contingent on a permanent agreement between the U.S. and China, has led some business leaders to delay expansion plans and hiring. This uncertainty, combined with higher prices, could lead to a recession.

Despite the uncertainty, McGrath offered advice.

“Yes, there is still a great deal of uncertainty,” McGrath said. “But rather than worry about the things we can’t control… take charge of the things we can.”

Consumers are encouraged to assess their financial situations, including building a rainy day fund and reviewing recurring expenses.

