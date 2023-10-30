Consumer Alert: Twenty-six eye drop products recalled

The Food and Drug Administration is warning people to check their medicine cabinets for over-the-counter eye drops that could cause infection – and even blindness.

The 26 products are marketed under:

CVS Health

Leader (Cardinal Health)

Rugby (Cardinal Health)

Rite Aid

Target Up&Up

Velocity Pharma

A full list is available here.

The FDA recommended the manufacturer of these products recall all lots on Oct. 25 because investigators found unsanitary conditions in the facility.

If you own any of these products, the FDA says you should toss them.

For more information, click here.