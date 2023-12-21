Consumer Alert: Warning for Honda owners

If you have a Honda, listen up.

The manufacturer is recalling 2.5 million vehicles because of a fuel pump issue.

The risks are serious. The pumps can fail, causing your engine to stall while you’re driving.

This follows Honda’s recall of 682,000 vehicles in 2021 and 136,000 in 2020 for the same reason.

Honda says no one has been injured, but the manufacturer has addressed more than 4,000 warranty claims over the issue.

The recalled vehicles include the 2018 through 2020 model years of the Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, HR-V, Insight, Ridgeline, Odyssey, and Passport as well as six Acura models.

Dealerships will make repairs at no cost to you.

Magnet sets pose risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning Thursday urging parents to throw away Doraemon high-powered magnetic ball sets sold on Amazon.

The magnets are stronger than permitted and can get lodged in children’s intestines, causing twisting, blocking, or tearing.

Seven children have died, and News10NBC found several other third-party sellers on Amazon selling these pea-sized high-powered magnets. The CPSC says these should not be under your tree this Christmas.

Children’s online privacy

The Federal Trade Commission is proposing new rules to protect your children’s privacy online. The rules would mandate that parents would have to opt-in for targeted advertising rather than being forced to opt out.

They would prohibit companies from using tools designed to keep kids online and place limits on how long companies can keep your child’s data.

The rules would apply to children younger than 13. Those new rules could go into effect after a 60-day comment period.