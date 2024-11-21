Consumer Alert: We go shopping to learn the real cost of your Thanksgiving feast

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Will your Thanksgiving feast cost less than 70 bucks? According to the annual survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people in New York is just under $70 this year.

When I shared those survey findings with our newsroom, everybody laughed. No one believes Thanksgiving dinner for 10 is only 70 bucks. Target is advertising a Thanksgiving meal deal that will feed a family for $5 per person. But the menu Target lists is pretty limited.

Walmart promises its Thanksgiving meal deal will feed a family for $7 per person. And its list looks a bit more like a typical Thanksgiving dinner. But I was still skeptical. So, I went shopping for my own family and added up the cost.

My two-hour shopping excursion started in the produce section where I found these giant sweet potatoes for 88 cents a pound. Then I picked up onions and celery while noting the price of Mustard and Turnip Greens was $1.48. My family prefers those over green beans. There are few things in life that I love more than the way my husband makes Brussels sprouts, so I picked up two bags.

We don’t have Russet potatoes at our home, but they’re on Walmart’s list so I noted the price. Of course, it was too early to pick up the dinner rolls, but I noted the price was $3.24.

Then I made my way to the big ben of turkeys. Nationally, the price is down 6 percent this year, and these bad boys are 88 cents a pound. Target’s Good and Gather brand turkeys beat that price at 79 cents a pound, so you may want to pick up your bird there.

I picked up a bird that weighed 11.53 lbs. and the price was $10.15. Poultry seasoning is on Walmart’s list and that’s two bucks. Of course, you have to have gravy and cranberry sauce. Both are included on Walmart’s list.

My hubby makes our stuffing with cornbread, and it’s also on Walmart’s list as well. I picked up two packages of Jiffy cornbread mix for 50 cents apiece.

And no Thanksgiving meal is complete without dessert. Walmart suggests a $5.63 cent pecan pie. Walmart’s list also includes a pie crust and all the fixings for pumpkin pie.

That’s not the choice in my family. We have to have sweet potato pie, and Pattie Labelle’s version is our pick. Surprisingly, Walmart’s list does not include the cost of drinks. Four two-liter sodas cost about $2 apiece. And you know Uncle Bubba and the boys are going to want beer for the football games. So, you’ll want to figure in another $20 to $30 that. Walmart’s list also doesn’t include butter, so I add that as well.

My total for the day’s items was $42.78. But keep in mind I didn’t buy a number of things on this trip like greens, rolls, and wine. When I add the price of the other things I still need to buy my grand total is $95.32 cents.

If I’d stuck to the items on Walmart’s list, after adding soda, beer, and butter that total comes to $88.96. That’s almost $9 a person for a party of 10.

Aldi’s promises a feast for a party of 10 for just $47. That’s only $4.70 per person.

Tops promises Thanksgiving dinner for $21.80, but you have to have spent $100 last week to get a $10 coupon.

Whole Foods is offering catered meal deals. The least expensive is $79.99.

And Wegmans promises its meal deal will provide a Thanksgiving feast for your family for less than $6.00per person.