Consumer Alert: Where to get Amazon products for less! Hacks every Amazon shopper should know

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Are you paying too much for products on Amazon? Shopping experts who write for the site Rather Be Shopping say there are several saving options that few Amazon shoppers know about.

Did you know that Amazon has coupons? Yep, lots of them. And they’re for everything from clothes to small appliances. Amazon also has a site it calls Amazon Warehouse that has returned items that sell for up to 60 percent off.

And another site it calls Renewed features returned and used electronics. And what I like about the site is the fact that it tells you whether the item is acceptable, very good, or like new specifying any marks or damage.

So before you buy a product for full price, make sure to check out the coupons, Amazon Warehouse, and Amazon Renewed for some real bargains.