Consumer Alert: You could claim part of a $3 million settlement with a trash bag manufacturer

If you use Hefty or Great Value recycling bags, you may have money coming your way. The company that manufactures the bags, Reynolds Consumer Products, was sued because plaintiffs argued the bags actually are not recyclable at most places, despite the name. So now the company has agreed to pay $3 million for its alleged misleading marketing. Click here for a list of the named products.

If you bought Hefty or Great Value recycling bags any time between July 20, 2018, and August 30, 2023, you can file a claim.

With proof of purchase, you can get up to $50 back. Without proof you can get up to $12.