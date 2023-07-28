Consumer Alert: You have a month to claim your part of Facebook’s $725 million settlement
Facebook users, an important deadline is approaching. You have less than a month to apply for your share of a $72 million settlement over the social network’s privacy violations. The settlement was signed in December of last year and was reportedly the largest class action settlement of its kind. it ended years of litigation over Facebook’s role in improperly sharing data with a consultancy firm associated with Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
People who had an active U.S. Facebook account between May 2007 and December of 2022 have until August 25 to file a claim. The amount you’ll get paid depends on the number of folks who file.
Filing a claim is easy. You enter your name, address and email address, and confirm you lived in the U.S. and used Facebook. Click here to file a claim.