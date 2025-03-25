Consumer Headlines: 23andMe bankruptcy, financial sentiments and Amazon recalls

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York Attorney General Leticia James urged customers of the genetic testing company 23andMe to delete their data. This announcement came after News10NBC contacted her office with questions about the bankrupt company.

23andMe is being sold to the highest bidder, and the new owner will get all of the company’s assets, with the genetic profiles of 15 million customers are considered assets.

James reminded consumers they have the right to request the deletion of their data. 23andMe customers provide saliva samples for analysis, which can reveal ancestry and genetic risks for diseases. This information could be dangerous in the wrong hands.

Feeling a bit glum? A key measure of financial sentiment is at a 12-year low. The measure fell almost 10 points in March to 65.2. Numbers below 70 generally indicate a recession within the year. Americans’ anxiety about their current condition has fallen for the fourth straight month.

Lastly, two recalls have been announced for products sold on Amazon. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the 12-inch EliteSpace Hybrid Mattress poses a fire hazard, and the Chinese company refuses refunds. The second recall involves Welspo-branded play yards due to suffocation risks. The Hong Kong company has also refused refunds.

The CPSC is suing Amazon over hundreds of thousands of recalled products sold on its site. “More than 60 percent of the products on Amazon are from third-party sellers who may or may not sell products that meet U.S. safety regulations,” Dewberry said. Amazon argues it should not be held responsible for products sold by third parties.

