Consumer Headlines: Amazon-CPSC legal battle, Benadryl recall, Klarna partners with DoorDash

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Amazon is at the center of a legal battle with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) over the responsibility for recalled products sold on its platform. The lawsuit raises significant concerns for consumers who shop on Amazon.

News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry has conducted numerous investigations into unsafe items available on Amazon. She highlights that in the fourth quarter of last year, over 60% of items sold on Amazon were from third-party sellers.

RELATED: Multiple dangerous baby products sold on Amazon recalled

RELATED: Amazon warning customers about questionable eclipse glasses

Third-party sellers are independent businesses that pay Amazon to sell their products on Amazon’s site. Many of those sellers are based overseas, and some are selling items that fail to meet U.S. safety standards.

In January, the CPSC ordered Amazon to notify customers who purchased over 400,000 recalled items and provide refunds. However, Amazon argues it should not be held responsible for these unsafe products, claiming it is “a third-party logistics provider” rather than a distributor.

In related news, more than 2,000 bottles of Benadryl sold on Amazon are being recalled due to a risk of poisoning children. The recall affects 100-milliliter bottles of Benadryl Liquid Elixir, which must be in child-resistant packaging by law.

Additionally, Klarna, a buy now, pay later lender, has partnered with DoorDash to offer installment payment options. Consumers can now split payments into four interest-free installments or pay when they receive their paycheck. However, financial experts caution that frequent use of such services can lead to financial trouble.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.