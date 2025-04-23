Consumer Headlines: Bath & Body Works prices, Tesla stocks and John Deere in court

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Bath & Body Works products will not be affected by the tariff tax, benefiting customers who enjoy their candles, bath scents, and body lotions. This is due to a strategic decision made years ago by the company to manufacture almost all of its products in the U.S., officials said.

A significant 80% of Bath & Body Works products are made in America, allowing the company to maintain current prices without losing profit. The primary manufacturing facility is located in New Albany, Ohio. The decision to move production to the U.S. was initially made to expedite the creation, testing, and market release of products.

Tesla is facing challenges due to its reliance on a global supply chain for manufacturing electric vehicles. The tariff threat, combined with widespread protests against owner and CEO Elon Musk, has significantly impacted the company. Tesla’s net income has dropped 71% from a year ago, and the stock has decreased 41% this year.

Farmers are taking tractor-maker John Deere to court during the spring planting season. They claim that only John Deere dealers can repair their tractors, combines, and harvesters. The lawsuit alleges that John Deere blocks access to critical software needed for repairs. Farmers argue that dealers take longer and charge more than competitors.

New York’s right-to-repair law covers most electronics but does not include farm equipment.

