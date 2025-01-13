Consumer Headlines: Chicken taquito recall, liquor sales decline, and debt forgiveness

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A chicken taquito sent a consumer to the dentist after they discovered a piece of metal inside. As a result, Aldi has issued a significant recall of the product.

More than 24,000 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquitos are being recalled. Two consumers reported finding metal in the taquitos, with one suffering a dental injury.

The product in question is the Casa Mamita Chicken and Cheese Taquitos, made by Bestway Sandwiches. The USDA fears these taquitos may be contaminated with metal. The affected products have “best by” dates of July 5, 2025, and September 25, 2025.

USDA officials urge consumers to check their freezers and either discard the product or return it to the store for a refund.

In other consumer news, Constellation Brands, the owner of Corona Beer, reports a 14% decline in wine and spirits sales. The CEO attributes this to economic factors. This shift comes as the U.S. Surgeon General pushes for a cancer warning on alcohol, similar to cigarette warnings. A recent Gallup survey indicates that 45% of Americans believe drinking one or two drinks per day is harmful to health.

Additionally, in his final days in office, President Biden announced student loan debt forgiveness for over 150,000 borrowers. This includes 61,000 borrowers with permanent disabilities and another 61,000 working in public service. The largest group, 85,000 borrowers, were deceived by for-profit schools that offered little in return for their money.

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the president’s plan for wide-scale student loan forgiveness, but the administration managed to eliminate a substantial amount of student loan debt by enhancing the Department of Education’s debt relief programs.

