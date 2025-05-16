Consumer Headlines: Concerns grow over tariffs and recalled faucets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The latest Consumer Sentiment Survey results were released Friday, revealing growing concerns about tariffs and inflation. The survey, conducted before President Donald Trump reduced tariffs on China from 145% to 30%, showed a significant drop in consumer confidence.

The preliminary reading for May marked the second lowest on record, only surpassed by June 2022 when inflation was at 9%. Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed mentioned tariffs, and consumers expect inflation to reach 7.3% in the coming year.

According to analysts, consumer expectations largely dictate consumer behaviors.

In related news, consumers who purchased faucets on Amazon should be cautious. Some Chinese-made knock-off faucets, which resemble more expensive brands like Kohler, may leach lead into drinking water. A $300 Kohler faucet has a $40 Chinese-made counterpart that looks identical.

The impact of a recent merger on consumers is also under scrutiny. As with all giant mergers, it reduces the competition in the marketplace which can limit choices and drive up prices.

