Consumer Headlines: Cucumber recall, Target sales drop, Fortnite returns to iphone

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The FDA has announced a recall of cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales to restaurants, wholesalers, retailers, and distribution centers. The recall is tied to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 20 people in 15 states, including New York.

Target announced on Wednesday that sales fell sharply in the first quarter and aren’t expected to improve anytime soon. The company blamed falling consumer sentiment, uncertainty about tariffs, and backlash to its rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives for the decline.

The popular game Fortnite is back in Apple’s App Store after a nearly five-year ban. Fortnite was kicked off the App Store in 2020 after Epic Games added its own in-app payment system, which violated Apple’s rules. However, after a major court ruling forcing Apple not to take fees from purchases made outside of apps, Fortnite is once again available to play on iPhones.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI