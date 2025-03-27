Consumer Headlines: Dollar Tree sells Family Dollar and Volvo recalls

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Dollar Tree is selling Family Dollar for $1 billion, a significant loss from the nearly $9 billion purchase price about 10 years ago. Two equity firms have bought the struggling chain and plan to “reinvigorate” the business, leaders said.

There are 20 Family Dollar stores in the Rochester area, primarily in the city, and 44 Dollar Tree stores in the greater Rochester area, including the suburbs. The sale price represents just 11 percent of the original purchase price.

The CEO of Dollar Tree said more higher-income shoppers are visiting their stores, which may allow for price increases to offset tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Also, Volvo has issued a recall for certain hybrid vehicles due to a potential battery short-circuit that could cause a fire. The recall affects specific 2020 and 2021 models of the S90, 2020-2022 S60, V60, and XC90, as well as the 2022 V90.

Volvo advised not to charge the battery until the vehicle is repaired at a dealer, free of charge. Letters will be sent out in May, but owners can check the NHTSA website to see if their vehicle is affected.

