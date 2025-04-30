Consumer Headlines: Inflation, gross domestic report and a recession

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Economists are questioning whether the U.S. is experiencing a temporary relief before potential widespread inflation, following the release of the March inflation report.

Consumer prices rose 2.3% year over year, bringing them closer to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

Economists expressed concerns that this decrease might be temporary. They warned that U.S. businesses facing higher costs for imported goods due to tariffs could result in increased consumer prices for items ranging from food to cars. Capital Economics predicted that if tariffs remain, inflation could reach 4% by the end of 2025.

The gross domestic product (GDP) report showed a decline in the first quarter of the year, marking the first drop since early 2022. President Donald Trump blamed the previous administration, posting on Truth Social, “This Biden’s stock market.”

Apollo, a financial firm, predicted that consumers might see empty shelves by the end of May. The firm attributed this to businesses importing fewer products due to tariffs, leading to a decline in container ships to U.S. ports and potential layoffs in the trucking and retail industries. Apollo forecasted a recession by summer.

“We can always hope they are wrong,” said Deanna, noting that leading economists have been incorrect before, referencing the unfulfilled recession predictions for 2023.

Uncertainty prevails as companies like Southwest and GM are not releasing profit guidance due to the unpredictable impact of tariffs on profit margins. This uncertainty could lead consumers to spend less, potentially exacerbating an economic slowdown.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.