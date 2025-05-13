Consumer Headlines: Inflation report, McDonald’s summer hiring and EV batteries

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y – The latest inflation report showed inflation slowing to its lowest rate in four years, at 2.3% year over year. However, economists expressed concerns that the report does not provide a complete picture of the economic situation.

President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on April 2, then pivoted a week later to announce a 90-day pause on all countries except China. On April 9, the president reduced tariffs on Chinese imports to 30% from 145%. A 10% tariff on imports from other countries and a 25% tariff on aluminum, steel, and foreign cars remain in effect.

Analysts say the numbers today don’t reflect the likely future impact of those tariffs.

McDonald’s announced plans to hire 375,000 workers over the summer. While much of the restaurant industry hire more employees to meet summer demand, this is McDonald’s largest hiring target in years. The U.S. Labor Secretary attended the announcement. The hiring push comes as McDonald’s aims to add 900 restaurants in the U.S. by 2027.

You might soon be able to buy an electric vehicle with a lighter, cheaper battery, commonly called an “LMR Battery.”

General Motors leaders say they’re developing groundbreaking batteries that use more prevalent, cheaper minerals, such as magnesium. Current electric vehicle batteries use cobalt and nickel, and the U.S. relies heavily on imports of those minerals. The technology could make its full-size electric trucks and SUVs cheaper.

Ford also announced earlier this month that it is developing an LMR battery, expected to launch before 2030.

