Consumer Headlines: IRS expects to collect 10% less in revenue, gas prices, and Tesla trade-ins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officials from the IRS and Treasury Department expected a 10% drop in revenue collection this year compared to last year, according to the Washington Post. This decrease could result in a loss of over $500 billion.

The prediction was linked to a change in taxpayer behavior following President Donald Trump’s promised cuts to IRS jobs, the Washington Post reported.

The IRS noted online discussions suggesting people plan not to file taxes or claim large deductions they are not eligible for, believing they won’t be audited.

The Treasury Department dismissed these claims as baseless and advised against trusting the paper’s anonymous sources. Tax Day is three weeks away, and accountants strongly recommended filing tax returns.

Gas prices in Rochester continue to drop, as the average price fell more than a penny in the past week, bringing the price to $3.08, which is the same as the national average. In Rochester, the cheapest gas is found at Costco which is $2.69. At Walmart it is only two pennies more and $2.73 at the BJ’s in Henrietta.

Lastly, according to data from Edmonds, March represented the “highest ever share” it had seen for Tesla trade-ins. Tesla’s stock has plummeted 42% this year. Last week, Elon Musk told Tesla employee’s to hang onto their stock and the price saw a bit of rebound Friday and Monday.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI