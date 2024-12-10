Consumer Headlines: McDonald’s reviews, tesla lawsuit, and one organization’s list of worst toys

In an unusual twist, the arrest of a man suspected of murdering the CEO of United Healthcare at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, has led to a surge of negative online reviews. Google has removed these reviews due to their unrelated nature to the business.

A spokesman for Google said that the reviews were not related to the actual business… so they violated company policies. Yelp has not removed the reviews but has disabled new postings while investigating. When searching for Yelp reviews of McDonald’s in Altoona, a message reads, “We’ve temporarily disabled the posting of content to this page as we work to investigate whether the content you see here reflects actual consumer experiences.”

Most negative reviews criticize the McDonald’s employee who called the police about the suspect. One reviewer, Pete, wrote, “Big time rat infestation. In fact, if someone got sick, they might not even be able to get healthcare.”

Tesla Lawsuit

Tesla is facing another lawsuit, this time from the family of a driver who died while using Tesla’s Autopilot feature. The driver was in a Model-S sedan when it crashed into a parked fire truck in Walnut Creek, California. The family accuses Tesla of misleading the public about the reliability of its Autopilot system. Tesla’s lawyers argue that the driver was negligent. There are at least 15 other active lawsuits against Tesla involving its Autopilot feature.

World Against Toys Causing Harm’s list of worst toys in 2024

The group World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) has released its annual list of the 10 worst toys for 2024. The list includes the Pinovk Toy Colt 45 Pistol due to its potential for tragedy from realistic toy weapons. The Wubble Rumblers Inflatable Furious Fist is included because WATCH claims it lacks warnings about blunt force injuries. The Transformers Earthspark Cyber-Sleeve is also on the list due to potential eye injury risks.

