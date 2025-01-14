Consumer Headlines: Nutritional labels, Bills playoff tickets, and a Capitol One lawsuit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Would a nutrition label on the front of your soda can or chip bag make you reconsider your purchase? The FDA hopes so. It’s advocating for a rule change to address the crisis of chronic diseases in America.

The FDA is trying to tackle the crisis of chronic diseases in America… and it seems little else is working. “You are what you eat” is more than a slogan.

The FDA identifies three nutrients linked to most chronic diseases: saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars. They propose a front-of-package label showing the percentage of these nutrients, indicating if they are low, medium, or high. These are called Nutrition Info Boxes.

The FDA believes these easy-to-read boxes on the front of packaging will more effectively help Americans make better choices. Sixteen countries already use similar labels. Public comments on the proposal are open until May 16.

