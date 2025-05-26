Consumer Headlines: What to buy and not to buy during Memorial Day sales

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As Memorial Day arrives, consumers are greeted with a variety of sales. However, not every sale offers the best deal.

For those in need of a new mattress, Memorial Day is traditionally the best time to see the best sales, with many retailers extending the sales beyond Memorial Day.

Consumer Reports subjects mattresses to rigorous tests, such as dragging a heavy roller over them 30,000 times to assess durability. Testers also record the curves in your back to evaluate support. It’s important to note that back sleepers require a firmer mattress than side sleepers.

Even on sale, mattresses are expensive. Click here to see Consumer Reports buying guide for mattresses.

If you are looking for tech items or laptops, wait until Amazon Prime Day in July for those purchases. While these items may be on sale now, deeper discounts are expected during back-to-school sales.

The same advice applies to TVs, with better deals anticipated during Prime Day, which is basically Christmas in July. That’s because all the big box stores have sales at the same time as Prime Day.

However, now might be the time to purchase Nike sneakers. CNBC reported that prices on a wide range of Nike products are set to increase as soon as this week. Clothing prices will rise between $2 and $10, while sneakers priced between $100 and $150 will see a $5 hike. Sneakers over $150 will increase by $10.

The company says tariffs are eating away at their profits. While the price hikes will be in effect on June 1, customers could see increased prices on store shelves as soon as this week.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI