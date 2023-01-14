Consumer Investigation: A Gas Stove Ban? New York is already considering it

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Should you ditch your gas stove? New studies point to health risks, and that led a commissioner with the consumer product safety commission to call gas stoves a “hidden hazard.” For that reason… New York and California are considering prohibiting the sale of new gas appliances by the year 2030. When you use a gas stove, poisonous gases are released which are linked to asthma, even cancer.

For many, from professional chefs to home cooks like my hubby, Gary, there is no stove like a gas stove.

“You can control the heat a lot quicker with gas,” said Gary. And I’ve always wanted one we’ve never had one before.”

And now he’s one happy cook which makes me happy because I love to eat.

But in an interview with Bloomberg, a commissioner with Consumer Product Safety Commission called gas stoves “a hidden hazard”. It comes as mounting research links gas stoves to health risks from breathing difficulties to cancer. A recent peer-reviewed study found nearly 13% of childhood asthma cases in the U.S. are “attributable to gas stove use” and that has fueled a fierce debate. TikTok exploded this week with people panicked about the possibility of the government taking their stoves.

All that panic led the chairman of the CPSC to issue a statement saying the agency has no plans to ban gas stoves. But questions remain regarding safety and alternatives that would satisfy cooks like my husband. For answers, we went to Rochester Appliance. Jon Stowell, a manager at the store, says while gas stoves are his most popular sellers, electric stoves are very close second.

“A really big thing in this area, you have storms, power outages,” said Stowell. “When the power goes out, you can’t use your electric range. The gas you can use a match and light it and boil water.”

He says far fewer customers choose Induction stoves.

“Induction can be several hundred dollars more than standard electric,” said Stowell.

And there’s the rub. But induction stoves check several boxes for cooks who prefer gas. They heat really quickly.

“Induction uses electric current. But it doesn’t heat necessarily through heat, it heats through magnetic waves,” said Stowell.

Those magnetic waves travel through your cookware, making it a heat source. It’s far safer than gas or electric.

“You can be boiling water, put your hand directly on the surface, and it’s not hot to the touch,” said Stowell.

But for cooks like my husband, it’s gas or nothing.

“Well I’m not going to go down without a fight,” said Gary. “They’re going to have to come pull it out of my house. I’m not giving it up.”

Experts say you don’t have to go out tomorrow and buy a new stove. There are easy steps you can take to mitigate the risks. So, with the help of the New York times, here’s Deanna’s Do List:.

Ventilate. Open a window or turn on a fan while you’re cooking. You can reduce the concentration of toxins that easily.

If you have an exhaust hood, turn it on every time you use the stove.

Consider buying an air purifier and put it in or near your kitchen. Make sure it has a HEPA filter.

