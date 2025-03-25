Consumer Investigation: Allegations of poor care and falsifying documents at local nursing home

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. – A family is left heartbroken and regretful after their decision to place their loved one in a nursing home ended in tragedy.

“So there have been times that I’ve been made aware or the staff has been made aware that it’s been over 24 hours that people had been changed,” said a nurse we’ll call Susan, who has more than two decades of experience and worked at Waterview Heights.

Melissa Oldfield, known as Missy, was a mom, niece, sister and friend. In February, she was sent to Waterview Heights for rehab following surgery. According to current and former staff members, residents were often forced to sit in their urine and feces for hours due to severe understaffing. Missy’s family says she was one of them, and her bottom became ulcerated and infected.

“There will be times where there are skin conditions and no one is even aware for days later or weeks later that people have the skin issues or skin breakdowns,” Susan said.

Deanna Dewberry, News10NBC: “Were you worried about the health and safety of your residents?”

Susan: “Yes ma’am.”

“I’ve done several anonymous reports to the Department of Health and I just could not stand to see people like that,” Susan said.

On May 6, 2023, Missy died of sepsis at the age of 56.

Susan, who is now working at another facility, wants to remain anonymous because she believes leaders at Waterview would retaliate. She showed a text message from the Director of Nursing that read, “ALL HANDS ON DECK. ONE NURSE AND ONE AID THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE.” That’s one nurse and one aid in a facility with 229 beds.

“It’s absolutely impossible for 40 people who are scheduled for medications at 8 or 9:00 for one nurse to give everybody their medications in that time window,” Susan said.

If a resident doesn’t get their meds, Susan says the state requires Waterview staff to complete documentation called an audit. However, she claims she witnessed Waterview leaders falsifying these documents.

Deanna Dewberry: “So the paperwork was being faked for the state?”

Susan: “They were being falsely documented, yes ma’am.”

Susan believes state health investigators are not doing enough and thinks more unannounced visits should be done for longer periods of time. “Overall, in my opinion I feel like the building should be shut down itself,” she said.

The company that owns Waterview, The Grand Healthcare System, did not respond to requests for comment. The Department of Health also did not answer specific questions about Missy’s case or the allegations of falsified documents, instead releasing a statement that said, “Ensuring all nursing home residents receive proper care is a priority of the New York State Department of Health. Per federal and state Public Health Law, nursing homes are responsible for protecting residents’ rights, including freedom from any type of maltreatment. The Department is committed to holding nursing homes and their operators accountable for the quality of care they provide.”

Before putting a loved one in a nursing home, it’s important to do your research. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rates nursing home. Click here to learn more about that. And to view state inspection reports of nursing homes, click here.

