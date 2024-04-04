Consumer Investigation: How are the city’s housing quality reforms working?

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For months News10NBC’s Deanna Dewberry has been following Rochester’s rental crisis and we hear from renters almost every day. On Thursday she looked at how well the city’s housing quality reforms are working.

There have been lots of changes including better code enforcement and fines for violations have increased considerably.

Many renters say their landlords just pay the fines but fail to make the repair, especially if it’s an expensive repair.

An electrician hired by the city said he found clear code violations while inspecting the electric breakers in the rental home of Yalitza Galan. He’s here just days after News10NBC contacted city leaders.

Galan called me because for months to keep her fridge, stove and freezer running she’s had to use power strips plugged into outlets in her living areas.

“In the month of August, I noticed that I was doing my everyday cooking routine and I noticed that my refrigerator and stove went off completely.”



She says her landlord blamed her saying she had too many appliances running in the kitchen. So, she contacted city code enforcement which cited the landlord for not only the electrical problems but also the mouse infestation that Galan says she’d also been battling for months. She says while the landlord helped kill the mice, he did nothing about the electricity in the kitchen.

“In January I’m desperate. Out of my mind at this point. I called back to the office and said, ‘Hey, no one has done nothing for my situation. I have children. At this point I’m losing sleep. I’m afraid that the house could get caught on fire with this extension that I have in the back room,” said Galan.



But she says city inspectors did nothing more, exposing her to a potential fire hazard until News10 NBC called and the electrician came.

“If you could talk to the mayor right now, what would you say News10NBC asked Galan.

“If I had the opportunity to speak to someone in power, my first question would be, do you think this is fair? For people who work and pay our dues. For children who are our future to live in such poverty?”

I talked to the landlord who insists he did call an electrician who is returning on the 17th of this month to take another look at the problem. He also believes Galan’s calls to code enforcement are retaliatory because he has given her a 90-day notice to vacate.

As for the city, after my calls from News10NBC. it sent out the electrician to evaluate the problem. City leaders will then decide whether to make the repairs and then bill the landlord.



