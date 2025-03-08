Consumer Investigation: “Why is this the only option?” A family’s fight for good nursing home care

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Linda and Lisa are sisters with a close bond. When Lisa suffered a stroke last year that left her partially paralyzed, Linda was by her side.

“I’m the only family member, really the only person in her life that’s doing anything,” Linda shared.

Recently, Lisa faced another health issue that required hospitalization, and now she needs long-term care. A hospital social worker assisted in finding a facility for Lisa.

“She said we’re going to put the word out to all the long-term care places in Monroe County and out of Monroe County if need be, and we’ll let you know who can take her, who has room for her,” Linda explained.

However, the area is experiencing a significant shortage of nursing home beds, often resulting in patients being sent hours away.

Linda received a call about an available spot at Waterview Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Charlotte. “I said, oh, it’s that terrible place that’s under investigation, facing foreclosure. The reviews are horrible,” Linda said. “Everybody I’ve talked to has said, oh my God, you can’t send her there!”

Deanna Dewberry’s investigations have shown that while Waterview’s building is not in foreclosure, the Grand Healthcare System, which owns Waterview, failed to pay taxes on the land at the entry and parking lot, leading to a foreclosure auction last month.

News10 NBC investigations also revealed that Waterview has been designated a Special Focus Facility for failing to maintain compliance, resulting in harm to residents.

Now, Linda and her sister can only wait for the results of her appeal.

“So, what she’s appealing is to stay in the hospital, that she’s not medically ready to leave. I guess that’s what you do if you appeal. But if they don’t approve it, then she has to go there,” Linda said.

“We’ve all been upset. She and I have had our cry. So, I can’t with good conscience send her there. Why is this the only option?” Linda questioned.

Because Lisa is partially paralyzed, she requires a level of care her sister, who works, can’t provide. Now Lisa is hoping insurance approves a longer stay at the hospital, and in the meantime, a bed opens up at another facility. You can find out how the government rates your nursing home by clicking here. And you can view state inspection reports by clicking here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.