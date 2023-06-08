Consumers warned to beware of price gauging due to Air Quality Alert

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — During this Air Quality Alert, Attorney General Letitia James is warning New Yorkers to watch out for price gouging on essential goods.

This includes masks, air purifiers, and air filters.

The AG says poor air quality impacting New York should not be an excuse for companies to increase profits on essential items.

If you notice abnormally high prices, you can report them to the Office of the Attorney General. You can file a complaint online or call.

New Yorkers should report potential concerns about price gouging to OAG by filing a complaint online or calling 800-771-7755.