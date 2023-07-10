Continuous golf cart paths to be built on all three county golf courses

ROCHESTER, NY — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the start of construction on 11-and-a-half miles of new paved golf cart paths at county golf courses, Churchville Park, Durand Eastman, and Genesee Valley. The project will be done by fall, and create 18 holes of paved paths allowing golfers to use carts on the course during wet conditions. The cost for the golf cart paths is under $1.9 million.

The golf cart paths are part of the Golf Course Improvement Project, one piece of the County Executive’s ongoing $16.6 million Go Outside Monroe Parks Revitalization initiative, which aims to renovate and upgrade facilities and infrastructure throughout the county’s 23 park-system.

Other projects planned for this year include drainage, irrigation and tee box improvements and equipment.

You can see daily updates on the golf cart paths here.