Conversation planned for Tuesday on Rochester school district reorganization

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s Board of Education will talk about its proposed district reorganization plan Tuesday.

After the regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m., the board will hold a conversation with community members to talk about the reorganization.

Superintendent Carmine Peluso says the plan is in response to a 40 percent drop in enrollment over the past 20 years. The plan would close 11 schools and reopen some under new names.