Convicted felon found guilty in 2022 murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A convicted felon was found guilty Friday of a 2022 murder.

Marlon Williams, 35, killed Shaquan Parker, 24, in a drive-by shooting on Wellington Avenue in Rochester in July 2022. Williams was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force in September 2023 with an illegal firearm — which the Monroe County Crime Lab determined was the same one used to kill Parker.

Williams, who was convicted of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, is set to be sentenced in December.

“Marlon Williams’ history has shown time and time again that he has no interest in following the law or being a productive citizen in our community,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley stated. “The defendant violently chased down and took the life of Shaquan Parker without any consideration to the value of human life. Even though they will never get their loved one back, it is our hope that the family of Shaquan Parker feel a sense of justice in today’s verdict.”