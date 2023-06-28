Rochester man pleads guilty to new child-porn charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man previously convicted in 2011 on child-pornography charges faces at least 10 years in prison for a new conviction on child-porn charges.

Jason Koscielski, 35, pleaded guilty before a U.S. district judge to possession of child pornography by an individual with a prior sex offense conviction. According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, Koscielski obtained a Tracfone in November 2021 — in violation of the terms of his supervised release from the 2011 charges — and then used it to send and receive images of child porn and to possess approximately 476 images of child porn. Many of the images involved children younger than 12 and were sexually explicit in nature. Koscielski also used the phone to exchange sexually explicit photos with a 15-year-old boy, according to Ross.

In 2011, Koscielski was convicted on federal child porn charges and sentenced to serve 135 months in prison and 30 years supervised release, which prohibited him from possessing any unmonitored telephone.

Koscielski now faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a fine of $250,000. He is to be sentenced Oct. 24.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Probation Department and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.