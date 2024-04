Convicted murderer and driver in armored heist released from federal prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A convicted murderer and driver in an armored truck heist more than three decades ago is a free man. Albert Ranieri, now 59 years old, was released from federal prison on Friday.

Ranieri admitted to shooting and killing Anthony Vaccaro in Greece in 2000.

Ranieri was the driver in a 1990 armored truck heist in Henrietta in which $10.8 million was stolen.

Ranieri pleaded guilty in 2002 to a federal racketeering and conspiracy charge. Other charges against him, including conspiracy to commit murder, were dismissed..

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2003.