ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A convicted sex offender from Rochester is facing new charges tonight.

Convicted child rapist Jeffrey Swartz, 41, is now facing child porn charges. He was convicted of raping a child under 17 in 2009 and was released from prison in 2020.

In August, prosecutors say probation found child porn on his phone.

If convicted, he faces 10 to 20 years in prison.