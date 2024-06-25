Convicted sex offender pleaded guilty to having child pornography

LEROY, N.Y. — A convicted sex offender from LeRoy has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and is facing 10 to 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say a search of Jordan Brodie’s phone and social media account uncovered images of pornography involving children under the age of 12, including violence against children.

Brodie is already on probation for a previous child pornography conviction. He will be sentenced in October.

