Cookie sales crumble: Girl Scouts of Western New York forced to lay off staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Girl Scouts of Western New York is facing financial challenges, leading to staff layoffs.

CEO Cara Biddlecom announced in an email that the organization has cut 17 staff positions and is leaving another four positions vacant. She attributed these decisions to financial difficulties, declining memberships, and a significant drop in cookie sales.

“We’ve operated in a deficit during most fiscal years and have pulled funds from our reserves to continue operations. Unfortunately, this has had a significant impact on our operating reserve,” Biddlecom stated in her email.

