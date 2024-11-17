First Alert Weather: Cool and cloudy Sunday, mainly dry start to workweek but change is on the horizon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We woke up to a chilly start this Sunday morning, although we had a beautiful sunrise thanks to some high-level clouds. More clouds will be coming in to take their place, making for an overall mostly cloudy day. We should still see some sun poking through at times, and temperatures will be seasonably cool with highs in the low 50s. The Bills game forecast is looking good, with no rain in the forecast until later Sunday night.

That rain should be done passing through our area by Monday morning, and the skies should partly clear afterward. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking mostly dry, and then a big pattern change arrives late Wednesday.

A large low-pressure system will be coming in from the Ohio River Valley, and this system will be causing us a little bit of trouble for the second half of the week. Thursday will feature steady rain, and then Friday through Saturday we will see periods of rain and perhaps a rain/snow mix in the higher elevations. Stay tuned to News10 NBC to see how the forecast on this system develops.