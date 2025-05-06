CoreLife Eatery pays $7.8M settlement over misuse of pandemic relief funds
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — CoreLife Eatery will pay a $7.8 million settlement after federal attorneys say the restaurant chain misused pandemic relief money.
Under the settlement, the restaurant chain admitted that it applied for a grant in 2020, knowing it had more restaurants than the 20-location limit. The chain started in Syracuse and has restaurants in Greece, Henrietta, and Brighton.