Corn Hill Arts Festival returns Saturday and Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Corn Hill Arts Festival returns on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9. The 55th annual festival will include live music and more than 300 artists selling their work.

The festival, organized by the volunteer-based Corn Hill Neighbors Association, takes place across nine streets in the historic neighborhood. There will be four music stages, food trucks, beer and wine gardens, and family-friendly activities.

Artists at the festival will sell jewelry, hand-crafted goods, photographs, clothing, pottery, floral arrangements, Rocheter-themed goods, and more. You can see a list of vendors at the festival here.

Some family activities include the fairy houses showcase, chalk art, and a fire safety demonstration. On Saturday, some musical performers include Todd East and Noe Socha, River Lynch and The Spiritmakers, and BB Dang. On Sunday, some performers include Jenn Cristy Band and Teagan and The Tweeds.

The Corn Hill 5K is on Sunday at 9 a.m., which starts at the Genesee Riverway Trail at Fitzhugh Place South and Exchange Boulevard. You can register here.