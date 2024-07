Day 1 of the Corn Hill Arts Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Corn Hill Arts Festival is underway. The annual celebration features local food, lots of live music, and over 370 artists displaying their crafts in Rochester’s historic Corn Hill neighborhood.

If you missed it Saturday, that’s all right: Day Two is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

News10NBC is a media sponsor of the festival.