Corn Hill Arts Festival unveils 2023 poster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. We’re just weeks away from the Corn Hill Arts Festival in Rochester!

“We have almost 400 artists, which is a record in recent history,” Festival Chairperson Bill Belesz said. “Lots of free entertainment, food and some other events that we are planning as well.”

This is the 55th year of the festival. Artist Brian O’Neill created this year’s poster, which was unveiled Friday.

“The homes that I chose to feature in the painting are homes that I consider to be the hallmark, the quintessential essence of Corn Hill,” O’Neill said. “The age, the history, the majesty that was once there and I believe is still there.”

The festival is on July 8 and 9 in Rochester’s historic Corn Hill neighborhood. News10NBC is also a media sponsor of the event! Updates about the event can be found on their website here.