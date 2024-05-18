Corn Hill business owner speaks out after repeated break-ins, calls for action

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A burglar was caught on security camera breaking into the Corn Hill Market in Rochester.

The video shows the burglar breaking the lock on the store’s front door before making his way inside. The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the burglar quickly took cigarettes and other merchandise before breaking into several neighboring businesses.

“I’ve had my door broken in three times. Smashed. I had to replace that. I also have a lot of teenage kids running in and grabbing stuff and running out. I’m just getting tired of nothing being done about it,” the store owner said.

Tuesday’s break-in was just the latest in a string of burglaries at his store, the owner says. He believes more needs to be done to catch those responsible.

The owner says Rochester Police arrived shortly after the break-in but by that time, the burglar was gone. RPD confirmed it is investigating.

News10NBC will have more on this story, including additional security video and reaction from the area, tonight in the 11 p.m. broadcast. This story will be updated.

