Cornell’s Jewelers celebrates 100 years of business

Rochester, NY – Cornell’s Jewelers, the iconic retail jewelry store founded by Harry Cornell celebrated 100 years in business. This momentous occasion is a celebration of family tradition and community support.

To commemorate its centennial milestone, Cornell’s Jewelers invited the community to join in the celebration on Friday and Saturday.

Cornell’s Jewelers is a third-generation retail jewelry store located in Rochester. It was founded in 1923 by Harry Cornell. The store specializes in bridal and designer fashion jewelry, with a particular focus on finding the best diamond for each unique customer. For 100 years, Cornell’s Jewelers has helped customers celebrate life’s most precious moments with elegance and style.