Corporate Challenge: Which company had the biggest team? What was the winning time?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thousands of runners and walkers splashed their way through the streets of downtown Rochester on Thursday for the 33rd annual J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge.

The 3.5-mile run featured over 4,400 people representing companies and organizations across Monroe County and surrounding counties. The race started and ended at Innovative Field and traveled along parts of the Genesee River. It got underway around 7:15 p.m.

Rochester is one of 16 cities to host a Corporate Challenge across eight countries and six continents. Event organizers say the run aims to help co-workers bond over exercise and post-race festivities. Here are the results from the race:

Which company had the biggest team?

Over 200 companies and organizations took part, and out of those, L3Harris has bragging rights for the biggest team, with 219 participants. The next biggest was Paychex with 167 runners or walkers. Here’s the rest of the list:

CooperVision (143)

Wegmans (139)

University of Rochester (131)

Rochester Regional Health (106)

St. John Fisher University (80)

The Bonadio Group (64)

ESL Federal Credit Union (61)

CNB (56)

What was the winning time?

Scott Loforte, representing Popli Design Group, was the men’s winner with a time of 17:31. That’s a five-minute mile pace. Trisha Byler, representing International Flavors & Fragrances, was the women’s winner with a time of 20:37. That’s a 5:23 mile pace. You can see the complete results here.

Where in the world is the next Corporate Challenge this year?

The next Corporate Challenge this year will take place in New York City on May 28-29. The only other Corporate Challenge in New York State takes place in Buffalo on Thursday, June 12.