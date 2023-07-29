Correctional officer recovering, attacked by Elmira inmate

ELMIRA, N.Y. — An officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate who is serving eight years for gang assault at Elmira Correctional Facility.

On Friday, July 21, officials the officer opened the inmate’s cell for his morning medication. The inmate left his cell and stayed on the cell gallery. The officer told the inmate to exit the gallery or to go back to his cell, and the inmate did not respond.

The officer approached the inmate on the gallery and was hit multiple times in the face. The officer defended himself during the attack.

A second officer responded, and the two officers grabbed the inmate and forced him to the floor. The officers were able to get the inmate in handcuffs, and after that the inmate became compliant.

Both officers were treated by medical staff at the facility. The first officer had swelling, bleeding from his nose, and neck pain. He was brought to Arnot Ogden Medical Center. The second officer was treated for upper arm pain and remained at the facility.

The inmate put in a Special Housing Unit after the attack. He was convicted in 2022 for Gang Assault 1st in Westchester County after attacking a man in Yonkers. The assault left the victim disfigured and with a brain injury. He previously served a two year prison sentence for robbery in 2018.

“Another violent attack on staff last week at Elmira committed by an inmate — who at 24-years-old is already serving his second prison sentence since the age of 19. His latest conviction and sentence was for a vicious attack of a man with fellow gang members that left the victim with permanent and life changing injuries. Certainly, with this latest attack of an officer at Elmira, his propensity for violence has not been altered. Day after day we report about a new member being viciously attacked at the hands of convicted felons. Is the public and more importantly the legislators that took the tools away from DOCCS to discipline the inmates good with having these brave men and women hurt every day? Go to prison, get hurt, nothing happens to the felons for assaulting you and repeat the next day. At very least these legislators could advocate for us to become the highest paid correction officers in the country like they are the highest paid legislators in the nation.” said Kenny Gold, NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President.