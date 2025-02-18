Correctional officers strike across New York State, demanding better working conditions, staffing and more

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GROVELAND, N.Y. — Correctional officers across New York State are refusing to clock into work, protesting statewide policies.

The strikes began at Collins Correctional Facility in Erie County and Elmira Correctional Facility in Chemung County on Feb. 17.

It comes days after people incarcerated at Collins Correctional took over multiple dorms.

Many correctional facilities across New York State have even put visitations on pause after guards walked off the job. News10NBC’s Kristi Blake spent the day at Groveland Correctional Facility, speaking with guards and their families who are striking.

A retired guard shared that this action isn’t union-authorized, so participants know they are acting independently. Some counselors, teachers, and other non-guard employees have been mandated to work.

Over 100 guards and their families braved the cold, making their presence known by carrying signs, cheering, and maintaining warmth by burning logs and cooking meals.

With no clear end date for their demonstration, they aim to stay until they achieve meaningful change. Retired guard David Washburn emphasized the need for job quality improvements.

“More needs to be done to help recruit officers,” said Washburn. “I don’t know what that is. I think some of it it’s not necessarily pay. That’s not why we’re out here. What would help recruitment is letting these guys go home to their families. I mean people know when they take the job they can be mandated, but they’re being mandated 16-hour shifts and up to 24-hour shifts.”

Loved ones of the guards also expressed their concerns for these working conditions.

“I worry on a regular basis whether he’s going to come home at night after 8, 16, 24, 32-hour shifts,” Angie, a wife of a striking guard said. “They’re babysitting criminals; they’re not good people.”

Not everyone supports the strike.

The Center for Community Alternatives claims the unsanctioned strike is creating a crisis, with inmates missing medication and meals. Washburn confirmed that some programs are currently halted.

The Department of Corrections has labeled this situation as urgent.

