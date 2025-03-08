Corrections officers’ union fails to reach agreement with state in late-night negotiations, strike continues

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Negotiations between the union representing striking corrections officers and the state broke down early Saturday morning. The talks, which lasted from 8 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday, ended without an agreement.

The union, NYSCOPBA, stated that the negotiations “ended poorly due to the State’s refusal to ensure that health insurance coverage would be made retroactive to the date of the first AWOL for those who had their coverage terminated.” They insisted that this condition must be included in any agreement.

When the union requested the return of the mediator, the state ended the negotiations. NYSCOPBA urged all staff to return to work while they continue to “fight” and file lawsuits to protect members’ rights.

On Thursday night, the state announced that firings and healthcare cuts would be permanent. The state’s final offer included suspending the HALT Act, reducing mandatory overtime, and making safety adjustments. The HALT Act had previously reformed solitary confinement practices. Leaders also assured that strikers would face no consequences for breaking the law.

Despite some workers returning to their jobs, guards at Groveland Correctional Facility in Livingston County continue to picket. One employee shared, “I think after all these days and over the years they’ve learned about what’s going on and maybe people have learned what happens in the prisons and what the officers go through because I think a lot of people just don’t realize it until it really hits the fan like it has.”

Employees expressed concerns to News10NBC about the promise of no consequences was not part of a fully-signed agreement, leading to doubts about its enforcement.

