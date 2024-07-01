Costco looking at building second area store in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. – Good news for customers who love Costco.

The warehouse club is looking to add a second location in the Rochester area.

It would anchor a proposed 51-acre mixed-use development on both sides of Route 250 near Sweets Corners Road, according to a spokesperson for the Town of Penfield.

Costco opened in CityGate on Westfall Road nearly a decade ago.

News10NBC reached out to Costco for information. A spokesperson told us:

“Unfortunately, it is our company policy to not comment regarding future Costco warehouses until we are ready to share details about the new location (usually 2-3 months in advance).”

The Penfield Planning Board has planned a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at town hall, 3100 Atlantic Ave.